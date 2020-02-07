This Valentine's Day, 1849 Wine Offers Flower Promotion with Iris Wine Purchase

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's Valentine's Day, Mother's Day or date night, wine and roses go hand-in-hand. From January 15, 2020 to May 31, 2020, purchase 1849's Iris Pinot Noir at any of your local SoCal grocery stores and get $6 off your next flower purchase.

"With our wines, it is all about the experience," said Stuart Gray, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Stratus Wine and Spirits. "We want to make people happy this spring by showcasing our award-winning 1849 Iris Pinot Noir and offering something special for our loved ones."

Iris embodies a plethora of flavors and personality. The longer, cooler growing season imparts this Pinot Noir's distinct characteristics. Iris is crisp and bright with a velvety finish and slight oak overtone to define this elegant work of art.

Other 1849 Wines include, Declaration, a bold, assertive Cabernet Sauvignon blended from Napa Valley vineyards and its surrounding hillsides; Anonymous, a multifaceted, Bordeaux-style red blend; Au Jus, an oak mellowed Chardonnay that is light and bright yet smooth and creamy; And Triumph, a complex & bold Sonoma County red blend.

About 1849 Wine Company

1849 Wine Co. is a collection of contemporary art-inspired California wines sourced from the preeminent viticulture areas within the state including Napa Valley, Sonoma County and Monterey County. Every handcrafted bottle of 1849 Wine reflects this artistic spirit and the dedication for art of wine making. 1849 Wine prides themselves on creating wines of the highest quality & expression, with consistent flavor vintage over vintage. Every handcrafted bottle of 1849 Wine reflects the artistic spirit and dedication we have for the art of wine making. Like an artist's fascinating power to disrupt norms, transcend taboos and change our perspective, our goal is to do all three with every bottle of 1849 Wine. For more information visit https://www.1849wine.com/.

Matt Kovacs

(310) 395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE 1849 Wine Company

