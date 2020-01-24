THIS WEEK: 1,049 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina families are celebrating all K-12 school options as the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week kicks off.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,049 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in South Carolina will be a large school fair on Friday, Jan. 25 at the Royal Family Life Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in South Carolina, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/south-carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as South Carolina School Choice Week. In addition, Representative Ralph Norman of the 5th Congressional District; the county of Richland; and cities of Hardeeville and Orangeburg issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In South Carolina, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In South Carolina, students with disabilities may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

"Having access to a great education can transform a child's life," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope South Carolina parents use National School Choice Week to find a learning environment where their child thrives, while celebrating schools that are making a positive difference for kids."

Why do so many schools, organizations, and individuals celebrate the Week across the state? "The idea of choosing, of making the choice that works for you, is really at the forefront of everyone's mind when the School Choice Week banners are up," says Catherine Spencer, head of school at Academic Magnet High School. "It all suggests, 'You have options. You have opportunities."

To download a guide to school choice in South Carolina, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/south-carolina.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

