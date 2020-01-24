THIS WEEK: 1,136 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey families are celebrating educational freedom with several hundred events during the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,136 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in New Jersey will be a student showcase on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the Liberty Science Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in New Jersey, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-jersey.

The county of Warren; borough of Hamburg; cities of Wildwood Crest, Clark, Bloomingdale, Montague, Franklin, Brick, Linden, Bordentown; and townships of Franklin, Bass River, Chatham, and Oxford issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In New Jersey, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

National School Choice Week provides families across New Jersey with the opportunity to explore, visit, and evaluate schools that best meet their children's needs in advance of the 2020-2021 school year, while raising awareness of the importance of enhanced opportunity in K-12 education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"There are many great schools in New Jersey," said Oguz Yildiz, Principal of Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School. "There is no reason why all children should not have an equal opportunity to attend those schools."

To download a guide to school choice in New Jersey, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-jersey.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

