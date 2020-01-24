THIS WEEK: 344 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada families are rallying, dancing, celebrating, and exploring all types of K-12 education this week as part of the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 344 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in Nevada will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at University of Nevada Las Vegas - Student Union Ballroom. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Nevada, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/nevada.

The county of Lyon and cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Nevada, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Families below a certain income level qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"From traditional public schools, to public charter schools, to a tax-credit scholarship program that helps make private schools more affordable, Nevada offers diverse opportunities for learning," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Parents know their children best, and we encourage all families to use National School Choice Week to explore school options, in hopes of finding a learning environment that best reflects their children's talents and needs."

Parents celebrate School Choice Week because of the value that education options bring their families. "I have three kids, and I've never subscribed to the idea that all three of them needed the same school environment," says Nya M. Berry, executive director of Nevada State High School. "I looked for an environment that was going to fit what their needs were."

To download a guide to school choice in Nevada, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/nevada.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

