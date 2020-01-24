THIS WEEK: 4,891 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas students, parents, and teachers from all types of K-12 schools will celebrate educational opportunity and explore school choices at school fairs and other community events during the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 4,891 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Texas will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Texas, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/texas.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Texas School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of Crane, Liberty, Lynn, Kimble, Gonazales, and Willacy; cities of Blue Mound, Tomball, Selma, Collyville, Irving, Lexington, Seagoville, Brazoria, Grapevine, Colleyville, Richardson, Oyster Creek, Florence, Balcones Heights, Sour Lake, Combine, Prosper, Farmers Branch, Allen, Keller, Euless, Liberty, Lewisville, and Overton; and village of Pleak issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Texas, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"From dual-language public magnet programs to high-performing private schools, Texas has more educational choices than ever before," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope National School Choice Week empowers Texas parents to know their options and choose based on their children's unique needs."

School choice is an important issue for all types of schools across the state. "I think, no matter what students' interests are, schools of choice help them clarify what those interests may be or what they may pursue as a career in the future," said Agnes Perry, principal of DeBakey High School for Health Professions.

To download a guide to school choice in Texas, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/texas.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

