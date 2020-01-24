THIS WEEK: 690 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado families and schools are celebrating the state's robust educational opportunities at events and activities attended and planned by all forms of education options.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 690 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Colorado will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Space Foundation Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Colorado, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/colorado.

Governor Jared Polis issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Colorado School Choice Week. In addition, the cities of Thornton and Windsor issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Colorado, there are a variety of educational options that are free to attend including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"From outdoor learning programs to magnet schools to Montessori schools and more, there are many education options in Colorado," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The state is a national leader in providing a diverse array of educational choices for families, and we encourage parents to use National School Choice Week to consider all their options, while celebrating schools and learning environments that are making a positive difference for children, families, and communities."

"I went to school and had teachers that really didn't engage me like I felt they should have," described NSCW participant Terry Schmalz, who helped build New Emerson Elementary School from the ground up, and now serves as principal at the school. "I recognized that at a really young age and so my life's mission has been to create a place where kids could be nurtured every day. When I had the opportunity to do that, I took it, and it's been wonderful."

To download a guide to school choice in Colorado, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/colorado.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

