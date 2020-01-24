THIS WEEK: 984 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin schools, families, and organizations celebrating the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week will be in the national spotlight with Vice President Pence's visit to a student showcase in Madison Jan. 28.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 984 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Wisconsin will be a Capitol Rally on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Capitol. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Wisconsin, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/wisconsin.

The county of Barron and cities of Johnson Creek, Neenah, Waterford, Jefferson, Hurley, Osceola, Algoma, and Hudson issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Wisconsin, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Any Wisconsin taxpayer can deduct the cost of private school tuition. Wisconsin students who meet certain income limits, or students with special needs, may qualify for state-run scholarship programs.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"From many high-performing public schools to several state-backed programs that make private schools affordable for families, Wisconsin is a trailblazer in offering educational choices to families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage parents to use National School Choice Week to explore their options and find the best learning environment for their child, while celebrating schools that are making a positive difference for kids, families, and communities."

"2020 will be a historic benchmark for Wisconsin, as we are excited to kickstart the 30-year anniversary of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program at the State Capitol during National School Choice Week," said Tammy Olivas of Hispanics for School Choice.

To download a guide to school choice in Wisconsin, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/wisconsin.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

