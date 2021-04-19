This Week, VoLo Foundation Celebrates Earth Day With Florida Climate Week

JUPITER, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, on Thursday, April 22nd, over 1 billion participants around the world will unite to celebrate Earth Day, and Florida residents will be amongst them. At the same time, VoLo Foundation is hosting Florida Climate WeekSM, to bring Florida residents together for climate action and solutions.

The free virtual summit, which is open to the public, takes place from April 19 – 23 and presents over 45 events discussing the effects that climate change is having on Florida communities - and how to become part of the solution for a sustainable planet for future generations.

The list of speakers also includes The CLEO Institute Executive Director Yoca Arditi-Rocha, Moms Clean Air Force Florida Organizer Gabriella Da Silva, The Everglades Foundation Chief Executive Officer Eric Eikenberg, and Founder/CEO of Voloridge Investment Management and Founder of VoLo Foundation David S. Vogel.

The keynote event of Florida Climate WeekSM will be the Climate CorrectionTM conference. The symposium will discuss data about climate change and will share ideas, cutting-edge research, and solutions to accelerate positive global change. Climate CorrectionTM will take place virtually on April 23rd from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm ET.

At a regional level, the cities of Clearwater, Deltona, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Bay, and West Palm Beach have declared the week of April 19th as Florida Climate Week.

Florida Climate WeekSM is sponsored by the British Consulate-General Miami, and the City of Orlando. Media partners are Florida News Network, a state radio news network providing news, resources, and long form programming to radio stations throughout Florida; and The Invading Sea, a collaborative of 26 Florida media organizations that focuses on the threats the state faces from the warming climate. It takes editorials and opinion pieces from newspapers and freelance contributors, posts them on The Invading Sea website and distributes them to its media partners.

SOURCE VoLo Foundation

