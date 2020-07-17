This Weekend Canadians From Coast to Coast will #KeepDancing With the first ever virtual TD Salsa in Toronto Festival

Saturday, July 18th at 6pm/et on TLN TV and streamed on tln.ca

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- This weekend promises to be sizzling HOT! With the first ever TD Salsa in Toronto virtual festival only days away, Canadians are ready for a jampacked celebration of mucho music and non-stop dancing this Saturday, July 18th at 6pm/et (encore broadcast Sunday, July 19th at 7pm/et), on TLN TV and streamed online at tln.ca.

Celebrate with Canada's biggest Latin-themed festival featuring a vibrant lineup of nearly 100 artists and performers including: Montreal's Tribu Kumbé and Lu Jayan y su clan latino, Toronto Puerto Rican salsa band La Borinqueña, "the bad boys of salsa," Salseros with Attitude and many more. Plus special appearances by Latin Grammy award-winning artist Alex Cuba, Grammy nominated Sensei Musica and many more.

Be part of this massive and interactive salsa party with virtual dance lessons for everyone throughout the broadcast and a special salsa-style tribute to Canada's frontline workers.

Dust off your dancing shoes and join us for the hottest salsa party of the year with the TD Salsa in Toronto Virtual Festival.

For more information on this year's virtual TV broadcast and digital stream, visit salsaintoronto.com and tln.ca.

TD Salsa in Toronto Festival: Keep Dancing

Exclusive TV broadcast: Saturday, July 18th – 6pm/et on TLN TV and streamed on tln.ca

Encore broadcast: Sunday, July 19th at 7pm/et on TLN TV

