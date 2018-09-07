"This Year, It's Personal"

2018's ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Baltimore (ZPCC) takes on a new and very personal significance for event founder and Chesapeake Urology Chairman, Dr. Sanford Siegel. Currently, Dr. Siegel faces his own battle with advanced prostate cancer disease, the very disease he has worked years to raise funds to end. "Yes, it is ironic that I have prostate cancer," says Dr. Siegel. "But if there was a cancer I was going to get that would make a difference, one that I could stand on my soapbox and really spread the word about, this was it."

Dr. Siegel welcomes all runners, walkers, teams, families, and prostate cancer fighters and survivors to join him at the event to raise funds, awareness, and to fight for a cure on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium.

"This year's ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is very personal for me and, with nearly 200,000 men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, it's personal for someone you know," adds Dr. Siegel.

Dr. Siegel, who recently shared his diagnosis and battle with prostate cancer, hopes his story will send the message that if he, a urologist and prostate cancer screening advocate, can get prostate cancer any man can.

Please join Dr. Siegel, Chesapeake Urology, and this year's major ZPCC sponsors: Premier sponsor CareFirst, along with Advanced Radiology, American Radiology Services, Community Radiology Associates, Auto Nation, Dendreon, DEX Imaging, Exosome Diagnostics, Henry Schein, PNC Wealth Management, and WJZ-TV to raise awareness and help meet the goal of raising $1 million this year. Funds raised through the ZPCC provide free prostate cancer screenings for Maryland men and support groundbreaking prostate cancer research, advocacy efforts and patient assistance programs.

The cause is personal; let's make the cure personal, too!

[Help Dr. Siegel reach his $1 million goal: Register or donate now – visit www.Zerobaltimore.org]

2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk (ZPCC) – Register, Volunteer, Donate

ZPCC event details:



When: Sunday, September 23, 2018



Where: Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University

Schedule of events for Sunday, September 23 includes:



6:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. - Race Day Registration/Packet Pick-Up



6:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - Free Survivor Breakfast



7:30 a.m. - Stage Program Start



8:30 a.m. - Run/Walk/Zumba Start



10:00 a.m. - Kids Superhero Dash for Dad Start



10:15 a.m. - Medals presentation



11:00 a.m. - After party starts at Greene Turtle, Towson

Something for Everyone at the 2018 ZPCC



A wide variety of events are scheduled for the ZPCC Baltimore event, including:

Free prostate cancer survivor breakfast

ZPCC 10K and 5K run/walk race

and run/walk race 1-mile fun walk

Kids Superhero Dash for Dad

ZUMBA

Virtual Snooze for Dudes (virtual donation for anyone who can't make the race in person)

50+ vendors

Free food and drinks

Live music

Kids fun zone

Baltimore sports celebrities

A History of the ZPCC



Aware of the growing number of men affected by prostate cancer and the impact on families, Dr. Siegel, a passionate advocate for men's health and giving back to the community, founded the ZERO Prostate Cancer Challenge in 2006, then called the Great Prostate Cancer Challenge. Now in the 12th year, the event raises funds for prostate cancer research, free screenings, advocacy, and patient assistance programs.

Over the past 12 years, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Baltimore has raised more than $4,000,000 to provide free prostate cancer screenings for Maryland men, prostate cancer research scholarship and advocacy and patient assistance programs efforts through our non-profit partner, ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer. Chesapeake Urology's prostate cancer care program has provided free cancer screenings to over 9,000 Maryland men, with many prostate cancers diagnosed. The prostate cancer research scholarship, through the Urology Care Foundation of the American Urological Association, is fully funded at $1,100,000 and a second scholarship was initiated to inspire urologists to publish scientific and clinical papers to advance understanding of prostate cancer, genetics, and treatment.

In partnership with the non-profit, ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer, Dr. Siegel's vision for a national men's health event has expanded from one event in Baltimore to 43 cities around the country with the support of the national urology community.

To learn more, for event registration, to make a donation, or for sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.zerobaltimore.org or call Jenifer Patterson at 443-738-2738.

About Chesapeake Urology



Chesapeake Urology is a fully-integrated urology practice providing a comprehensive array of urologic services to its patients. The Company operates 28 medical offices and 18 AAAHC-certified ambulatory surgery centers in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Carroll, Montgomery, Prince George's, Wicomico, Worchester, MD counties, Baltimore City, and Sussex County, DE, and has a staff of more than 800 including 87 physicians, 80 who are urologists.

