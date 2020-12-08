ThisIsMBC Perseverance Campaign from Eisai and METAvivor Captures the Joys, Difficulties and Realities Faced by People Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc. and METAvivor today announced the launch of Perseverance, a new initiative of the #ThisIsMBC campaign. Perseverance showcases imagery of a diverse group of 12 participants capturing the daily joy, difficulty and reality of living under pressure with MBC. The campaign features stunning images and video content to spark and evoke emotion, promote open dialogue and public awareness, understanding and acceptance of MBC. The first series of photos will be unveiled at ThisIsMBC.com, a virtual platform of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) taking place December 8-11, 2020. The campaign will continue to be unveiled in January and February on ThisIsMBC.com.

"This campaign was created to capture people living with MBC in their own environment performing activities that lend meaning and joy to their lives juxtaposed with a second series of black-and-white photos that show the difficulty and reality of living with MBC," said Beth Fairchild, Director of #Cancerland at METAvivor. "The contrasting photos displayed together highlight the fact that despite living with the challenges of a terminal diagnosis, these patients are still persevering to live their best lives."

Now in its fourth year, the #ThisIsMBC project aims to encourage others living with MBC, their friends and loved ones, to share their individual experiences through creative expression on social media. Those living with MBC and those who support them can get involved by sharing a video about their personal story using #ThisIsMBC. The stories from the Perseverance campaign will live on MBCInfoCenter.com where people can view the portraits, hear inspirational stories, find helpful resources and show support for those living with MBC.

"I think despite all of the sadness, grief and struggles that go along with metastatic breast cancer, perseverance simply means pushing through the struggles and taking life one day at a time," said Janice Cowden, MBC patient, advocate and participant in the Perseverance campaign. "There are things like metastatic breast cancer that stop us in our tracks, but we must take the time to feel whatever we are feeling and then continue moving forward."

"Through our partnership with METAvivor, Eisai is committed to creating awareness and dispelling misconceptions to address the unmet needs of those people impacted by a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis," said Teresa Cronin, Senior Director of Corporate Advocacy at Eisai Inc. "As a human health care company that is passionate in addressing the unmet needs of this community, this campaign was created to draw attention to the realities and pressure of living with MBC so that others will better understand the true day-to-day experiences of this often-overlooked community. Through this initiative, we hope to bring an avenue to creatively express their feelings, feel less alone and inspire others."

To learn more about #ThisIsMBC and this initiative and find helpful resources on metastatic breast cancer, please visit METAvivor.org or MBCInfoCenter.com.

To make a donation to MBC research and support those living with MBC, please visit METAvivor contributions. Each participant who donates $20 or more can receive a complimentary #ThisIsMBC Perseverance daily planner.

About Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic breast cancer is an advanced stage of the disease that occurs when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body. An estimated 279,100 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States and an estimated 42,690 will die from the disease this year. It is estimated that approximately 6 percent of women with breast cancer will have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis. Women diagnosed with metastatic disease have an estimated 5-year relative survival rate of about 27% and the 5-year survival rate for men is 22%.

About METAvivor

METAvivor Research and Support Inc. is an Annapolis-based, 501(c)(3), volunteer-led, non-profit organization founded by metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in 2009. METAvivor's main focus is to fund critical research that will lead to advances in treatment options, quality of life and survival for patients diagnosed with MBC. Since 2009, METAvivor awarded 106 research grants totalling $13.6 million. METAvivor is the only national organization with a peer-reviewed grant program aimed at exclusively funding MBC research, and 100% of all donations go to fund research.

METAvivor also raises awareness of MBC, provides support for people living with the terminal disease, and offers opportunities for others to help make a difference for the metastatic community. METAvivor has gained a rapidly growing following within the breast cancer community, and has become a leader in its field.

Visit us at www.METAvivor.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

