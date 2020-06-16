ThisMessageMatters Because Black Lives Matter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the current social and political climate, rampant across the United States with protests and petitions for the Black Lives Matter movement, the Grova Creative team launches #ThisMessageMatters. This project is a FREE resource to give supporters of the movement a platform to amplify their voices and discover educational opportunities to share.

Sample poster and social media graphic you can download for FREE on ThisMessageMatters.com. Sample poster and social media graphic you can download for FREE on ThisMessageMatters.com.

You can use this ongoing website project to decide how you would like to participate in the fight against the social injustice Black people are facing today. Your decision can be to educate yourself or others; find ways to get involved; download free materials for protests and social media; and donate to various organizations.

#ThisMessageMatters website hosts a library of educational resources, including examples of books, videos, museums, influencers, and Black scholars that push beyond the headlines and sound bites to supply much-needed information and learning options. On #ThisMessageMatters website, we also provided several reputable organizations that need donations and lists of different Black-owned businesses that could use monetary support.

The Black Lives Matter movement has faced significant polarization in certain aspects. Hence, our mission is to cultivate a community that is as inclusive and inviting as possible, with the understanding that any action is impactful regardless of the scale of it. The goal is that with each visitor engaging with the website, we come one step closer to liberty for the Black community, the betterment of society, and the intimacy of humanity. "This project is meant to empower us all, not to divide us further," Grova Creative owner Giavona Williams said. "We decided to start this project because we believed that as communicators, we have a responsibility to speak out against the systemic racism that plagues our country. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Keep your eyes on #ThisMessageMatters, as it will consistently update with new information, materials, and resources as they come. Use this site as a tool to help your voice stand out when you are fighting the GREAT cause—ENDING INJUSTICE towards the Black community.

We invite you to reach out with any suggestions or insights, as this website also serves as a catalyst for conversation. Please contact us by visiting www.ThisMessageMatters.com.

Media Contact:

Giavona Williams

[email protected]

850-296-8363

SOURCE Grova Creative