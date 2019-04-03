CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thom E. Lobe, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for his work as a Regenerative Medicine Specialist with Regenevéda

Regenevéda is a regenerative medicine practice that focuses on advanced cellular therapy. They provide consultations for bio-identical hormone replacement therapy for men and women, intravenous therapies that include specifically tailored vitamin therapy, ozone and ultraviolet blood irradiation treatments, peptide therapy and cellular therapy all of which are designed to restore and maintain optimal physiological function and slow down the aging process.

Dr. Thom E. Lobe, specialist with Regenevéda and professor of Clinical Surgery at the University of Illinois, has been working in the field of regenerative medicine for over four decades. Originally located in Beverly Hills, California, the practice was opened in 2008, and five years later was relocated to its current location. During his time teaching, Dr. Lobe worked at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, contributing to both research and leadership roles. One of Dr. Lobe's prouder accomplishments in his field was his success in creating a minimally-invasive surgery and robotic techniques for children. In reference to his work with Regenevéda, Dr. Lobe notes that "When patients find us, they don't leave us."

Attending the University of Maryland's School of Medicine, Dr. Lobe graduated Cum Laude. He then went on to study General Surgery with the Ohio State University Hospitals, and furthered his medical education at the Children's Hospital, now Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he studied Pediatric Surgery.

Dr. Lobe is currently affiliated with the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine. He is also currently a member of the American College of Surgeons, Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, and the American Association for Anti-Aging Medicine.

In recognition of his outstanding work, Dr. Lobe has been globally recognized and awarded.

When he is not studying medicine, Dr. Lobe appreciates spending his time traveling and spending time with family and friends.

