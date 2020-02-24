Thoma Bravo Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Instructure

SAN FRANCISCO and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo and Instructure (NYSE: INST) ("Instructure" or the "Company") today announced that PIV Merger Sub, Inc. ("Purchaser"), an affiliate of Thoma Bravo, has commenced a previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Instructure.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the amended and restated merger agreement, dated February 17, 2020, by and among Instructure, Purchaser and Instructure Holdings, LLC, pursuant to which Purchaser will offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Instructure for $49.00 per share in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes. Thoma Bravo's best and final offer to acquire Instructure was an increase from the prior $47.60 per share consideration offered when the transaction was originally announced on December 4, 2019. The Instructure Board of Directors supports the transaction as the clearest path to maximize value for all of Instructure's stockholders and recommends that stockholders tender their shares.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on March 20, 2020, unless extended or terminated. The closing of the tender offer is conditioned on stockholders tendering at least a majority of Instructure's outstanding shares and is subject to customary conditions for transactions of this type. Following completion of the tender offer, Thoma Bravo will complete a second-step merger in which any remaining shares of Instructure common stock will be converted into the right to receive an amount in cash equal to the per share price paid in the tender offer, without interest and less any required withholding taxes. Upon completion of the transaction, Instructure will become a privately held company.

The complete terms and conditions of the offer can be found in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Purchaser and the Company on February 24, 2020.

Stockholders who would like to tender their shares or have questions about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at (888) 750-5834. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as depositary and paying agent in the tender offer.

About Thoma Bravo, LLC

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $35 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a Company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, TravelClick and Veracode. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago.

About Instructure

Instructure helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com.

