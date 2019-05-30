Thoma Bravo Completes Acquisition of Autodata Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, LLC, a leading private equity investment firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Autodata Solutions Group, a provider of data and software solutions that power the automotive ecosystem. Financial details were not disclosed.

Autodata Solutions provides SaaS and software solutions that range from back-end automation systems that enable dealer-to-original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicle ordering to data-driven consumer-focused interactive marketing initiatives. Its solutions increase the effectiveness of the automotive sales chain.

"We are excited to be partnering with Thoma Bravo to accelerate product innovation on behalf of our prestigious OEM, dealer and dealer service provider customers," said Craig Jennings, President of Autodata Solutions. "We are aligned in our commitment to bring high-quality data and software solutions to an industry undergoing significant technological adoption, with an increasing focus on leveraging digital channels."

"Autodata Solutions' steady growth and delivery of valued solutions over the last three decades has positioned it as a leader in the automotive data and software ecosystem," said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to leveraging Thoma Bravo's expertise investing in leading software and technology companies to help drive the company's next phase of growth."

Kirkland & Ellis served as the legal advisor to Thoma Bravo. Financing for the transaction was provided by RBC Capital Markets and KKR Capital Markets LLC.

About Autodata Solutions

The Autodata Solutions Group serves the global automotive industry with versatile data, technology and marketing solutions. Founded in 1990, the company is headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada and has offices in Troy Michigan, Portland, Oregon and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Autodata Solutions, along with its Chrome Data and UnityWorks brands, serves the automotive industry with software and SaaS solutions that increase the effectiveness of the automotive sales chain. For more information, visit www.autodata.net.

About Thoma Bravo, LLC

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $30 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, TravelClick and Veracode. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Gorton, Hiltzik Strategies

212-776-1161

mgorton@hstrategies.com

SOURCE Thoma Bravo, LLC

