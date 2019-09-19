Thoma Bravo Completes Sale of Elemica to Eurazeo

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm, announced today that is has completed its sale of Elemica, the leading cloud-based digital supply network, to Eurazeo, a global investment company headquartered in France. Financial details were not disclosed.

"When we invested in Elemica in 2016, the company was the leading digital supply network for the global industrial manufacturing community, and we were excited to partner with their experienced management team, led by John Blyzinskyj, to help expand the company's product offering and further transform their customers' supply chains," said A.J. Rohde, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Three years later, Elemica is poised to extend their leadership position and we are pleased to pass the baton to Eurazeo to continue Elemica's journey."

"Elemica has really benefited from our close partnership with Thoma Bravo," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "The progress we have made over the last three years has been significant. Our clients, both new and long-standing, have especially benefited from the investments we have made in our technology, which in turn has supported the digital transformation of industrial supply chains. While our transformative partnership with Thoma Bravo is at its end, we are excited to start our new partnership with Eurazeo."

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Thoma Bravo, and Aeris Partners served as Thoma Bravo's financial advisor.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $35 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems, TravelClick and Veracode. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

