Thoma Bravo Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Greenphire

SAN FRANCISCO and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its strategic growth investment in Greenphire, the global leader in financial lifecycle management software for clinical trials.

"Today marks an important milestone for Greenphire and our entire community as we begin a new chapter and look to build upon our current successes," said Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire. "We believe Thoma Bravo's resources and deep healthcare IT knowledge will help Greenphire further capitalize on the growing demand for solutions to facilitate more efficient, effective and flexible clinical trials."

"Greenphire has established itself as a trusted partner for an impressive array of sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs) and sites, as the importance of effective technology solutions is increasingly critical to successful clinical study execution," said Hudson Smith, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We are thrilled to complete our investment in Greenphire and ready to begin our work together to accelerate the company's growth trajectory."

"We are looking forward to working alongside Jim and the Greenphire team to help facilitate the expansion of Greenphire's global client base and product offering, and further spur innovation across the company," added AJ Jangalapalli, a Principal at Thoma Bravo.

Jefferies LLC and AGC Partners served as financial advisor to Greenphire and Jones Day served as legal counsel. William Blair served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as legal counsel.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $78 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired more than 300 companies representing over $85 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX, eClinicalGPS, ClinCard and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at greenphire.com.

