Thomas & Talbot Announces New Leadership in the New Year

MIDDLEBURG, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas & Talbot Real Estate, a premier agency based in Virginia's Hunt Country, announced today that John Coles, leader in sales and a longtime resident of Middleburg, will become the new owner of the agency. This announcement comes on the heels of one of the most profitable years the agency has seen, as the real estate market experienced a boom in 2020 in suburban and rural areas.

Phillip Thomas, founder of the firm, has always had a succession plan in mind and John's sales prowess and leadership skills make him the perfect fit. "John Coles is one of the most passionate and caring people I know when it comes to this beautiful area," says Mrs. Thomas, the firm's broker. "He loves this area he grew up in, and has an unrivaled energy for conservation, real estate and Hunt Country. He's one of the hardest working people I know, so I know he will take this agency forward with all of the grace and gusto he brings to every part of his life."

Mr. Coles is very excited to take the reins of the company. "I have great respect for this agency that Phil built over so many decades," said John. "Phil Thomas created a culture of excellence and Thomas & Talbot has become a respected firm that is inarguably the fabric of our community. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to grow this organization while remaining true to the core values of caring, passion and excellence that have served as its foundation for so long."

"This is an amazing team of agents," continues Coles. "I have incredible respect for the passion and talent of every person who works at Thomas & Talbot. I am looking forward to the opportunity to help support them and lead them as we continue to grow and fortify this agency."

Mr. Coles has said that he will be focusing on merging the tradition of high-level service with today's most powerful international marketing tools to ensure the continued success of Thomas & Talbot in this new year.

About Thomas & Talbot:

Established in 1967, Thomas & Talbot Real Estate is the premier Hunt Country firm with agents who have more than 250 years of combined sales experience, selling to an international client base. The company specializes in the brokerage of high-end country estates and agricultural properties in Loudoun County, the adjacent Virginia counties of Fauquier, Clarke and Rappahannock and beyond. Thomas & Talbot's continued success is in large part due to the company's full-time staff of award-winning, dedicated agents. To learn more visit www.thomasandtalbot.com.

SOURCE Thomas & Talbot Real Estate

Related Links

https://www.thomasandtalbot.com

