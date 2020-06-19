Thomas A. Broeckling Named Banker of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas A. Broeckling, President of the First National Bank of Steeleville, was honored as the Illinois Bankers Association's (IBA) 2020 Banker of the Year during the association's virtual Annual Conference. This is the 18th year for the award, and it is the highest honor the Illinois Bankers Association can bestow on one of its members. It is presented to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry.

Broeckling's banking career spans more than 36 years. He has a long history of community involvement and achievement and has been very active with the IBA throughout the years. He is a past member of the IBA Board of Directors. In addition, he is a current member of the Government Relations Committee and has served on the Annual Conference Committee as well as the Audit Committee.

He takes great pride in serving his community and currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Board. He is also a strong supporter of education and served on the Board of Directors for School District 63 for over twenty years with all but two of those years as the President. Currently, Broeckling is a member of the Finance Committee of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and has been active with many other organizations, including the Albers Jaycees, Albers Commercial Club, Damiansville Chamber of Commerce, Mater Dei Knights Club and others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Broeckling has proven to be a true leader, going above and beyond and working closely with bank employees to ensure a smooth transition into multiple phases of emergency business procedures.

He is dedicated to growing the careers of his bank employees through guidance and leadership, and, in 2016, he was instrumental in forming the bank's first-ever Employee Engagement Committee with the goal of creating an environment that values and supports each employee and promotes a healthy organization through communication, involvement, respect, training and recognition.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

