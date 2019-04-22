Thomas'® Celebrates National English Muffin Day With Food Truck Tour And Launch Of King Size English Muffins

To deliciously conclude a month-long food truck tour in Houston, the Thomas' English Muffin food truck will make its sixth and final stop at Houston's Rice Village on April 23 to hand out free English muffin sandwiches and host an over-the-top DIY toppings bar for hungry passersby to customize their own English muffin creations. From 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can sample an assortment of Thomas' English Muffin recipes including The Original (bacon, egg, cheese and avocado) and The Big Texas BBQ (pulled pork, barbecue sauce and coleslaw), plus an ice cream sandwich bar for dessert!

The Thomas' brand is also bringing the celebration to consumers across the country with the launch of Thomas' English Muffin GIF stickers for Instagram Stories! Instagram users who search 'Thomas' Breakfast' will find an array of fun and trendy animated Thomas' themed GIF stickers that will bring a breakfast twist to any Instagram story. On April 23, some lucky fans who use Thomas' GIF stickers in their Instagram story, tag @thomasbreakfast and use the hashtag #GIVEWAY, could (literally) be able to wear their English Muffin-loving hearts on their sleeves as they'll be entered for a chance to win a custom onesie featuring a larger than life Nooks & Crannies texture design! For more details visit the Thomas' Instagram account.

Finally, Thomas' couldn't let the day go by without offering fans something new! The classic Original English muffin is now available in a larger size fit for a King (or Queen!). The new Thomas' King Size English Muffins are a larger version of the iconic breakfast staple featuring even more of the Nooks & Crannies goodness and serving as the perfect bun alternative for any and all sandwich recipes. Thomas' King Size English Muffins are available at grocery stores and other major food retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

"Each year we are honored and humbled by the outpouring of love we receive on National English Muffin Day for the Nooks & Crannies goodness only found in a Thomas' English Muffin," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "We hope this year's celebration gives Thomas' English Muffin fans across the country the chance to celebrate whether in person, online or at home with our new King Size English Muffins. We look forward to 'toasting' to the English Muffin on April 23 and for many more years to come."

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. Today, Thomas' sells the No. 1 English muffin and the No. 1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products, visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 32 countries.

