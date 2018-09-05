Thomas'® Expands Swirl Bread Line Nationwide

Thomas' Swirl Bread line lets fans savor the flavors of the brand's signature cinnamon and plump California raisins in their favorite recipes – from brunch classics to decadent desserts and everything in-between! Consumers all over the country are now able to take their recipes to the next level by adding a sweet 'swirl' of delicious fun.

To celebrate the expansion of its Swirl Bread line nationwide, Thomas' has also created a custom Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread scented candle. Thomas' will give away these limited-edition, exclusive candles to 500 lucky fans via their Instagram page, @ThomasBreakfast. From October 15 at 10 a.m. EST through October 17 at 11:59 p.m. EST, fans can comment with their sweetest Swirl Bread memory for the chance to win. Winners will be randomly selected and notified via Instagram direct message. Full giveaway rules can be found here.

"We are thrilled that the sweet cinnamon goodness of Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread and Thomas' Cinnamon Swirl Bread is now available at retailers nationwide," said Monica Mesa, Director of Marketing, Thomas' Bagels and Swirl Bread. "Since the day we relaunched our Swirl Bread line in 2015, our goal has always been to bring the sweetness of Swirl to as many homes as possible. With this expansion, the entire country can enjoy more delectable breakfasts, delicious mid-day treats and tasty midnight snacks with Thomas'."

The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. Today, Thomas' sells the No. 1 English muffin and the No. 1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products, visit www.ThomasBreads.com.

Suggested Tweets:

Thomas' Swirl Bread is heading West and is now available nationwide! Head over to your local grocery store to grab Thomas' Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread and Thomas' Cinnamon Swirl Bread to sweeten up your next meal!

Do you smell that??? Your favorite Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread is now a scented candle! The folks at Thomas' have created the perfect fall candle and are giving 500 fans this delicious scent to enjoy in the comfort of their own home! bit.ly/2J36wSZ

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 22 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA