Thomas FX™ Announces Special Effects Green Initiative and Launches Environmental Resource Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas FX Group Inc. today announced their new green initiative launch which highlights the company as a global conservationist, while encouraging sustainability and a switch to green production alternatives for special effects.

Aiming to save and preserve our planet, Thomas FX launched a new website which serves as a global green resource containing information on how to use green television and film production supplies and includes clear information on how to safely discard products to ensure ultimate environmental protection.

Qualified businesses can license Thomas FX's patented non-polluting products which will increase their industry credibility, drive sales and spread awareness of the importance of making green production choices. With increasing concerns regarding the well-being of planet Earth, this international dealer network which serves customers in 78 countries, allows production companies to reduce their carbon footprint and decrease plastic waste that contributes to pollution and global warming.

"Our planet is deteriorating, and the time is now to make significant changes when it comes to sustainability," says John Quee, CEO of Thomas FX Group. "As a green world leader, we vow to bring awareness to the importance of introducing green production supplies. Our goal is to make a positive change to our environment by reducing unnecessary waste and plastic use."

Thomas FX manufactures many unique and patented products that are recognized as the best in class environmentally friendly artificial snow and ash products in the world for filming productions. While competitors use microplastics, Thomas FX's products are biodegradable and made with edible food grade products that are also compostable. A few of their top selling products include:

SNO-FX! ™℗ - biodegradable artificial snow

BIO-ASH™℗ - biodegradable artificial ash

DIGI FLAKES™℗ - flakes that can be chroma keyed in post-production

Their products have been seen in shows such as The Game of Thrones and Vikings as well as in movies like The Hateful Eight, the Revenant, Interstellar, and Avengers: Infinity War. For more information on Thomas FX Group and their products, please visit www.thomasfx.com .

About Thomas FX Group, Inc.

Based in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Thomas FX Group Inc. services commercial productions, documentaries, miniseries, feature films, videos, television series by providing safe environmentally safe expendable & production supplies, pyrotechnic supplies, breakaway glass, snow products and visual effects studio rentals. For a full list of credits, or for more information, please visit www.thomasfx.com .

