SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor has recognized Texas personal injury law firm Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys as one of the Best Places to Work in the United States for 2019. The San Antonio-based law firm ranked among the "Top 50 Small to Medium-sized Businesses" in the nation when it came to employee satisfaction, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Winners are chosen based on employee feedback. Before considering an employer, Glassdoor checks employee reviews for authenticity, quality, and consistency. Other criteria considered by Glassdoor include:

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys Named Best Place to Work by Glassdoor

Career Opportunities

Compensation and Benefits

Culture and Values

Senior Management

Work to Life Balance

"A business is only as good as the people who work for it," said firm founder Thomas J. Henry. "We take care of our employees so that they can take care of our clients."

Thomas J. Henry Celebrates 25th Anniversary with New Benefits Package and $10 Million Party for Employees

In 2018, the firm celebrated its 25th Anniversary. To mark the occasion, founder Thomas J. Henry hosted an extravagant $10 million star-studded bash for the law firm's employees. The evening was hosted by actor-comedian George Lopez with feature performances by top world-renowned music artists: Austin Mahone and Enrique Iglesias, and a special surprise guest performance. There was also a DJ set by Lil Jon and a closing stage show by The Chainsmokers.

"We wouldn't have made it to 25 years without the hard work and dedication of our valued employees, some of whom have been with the firm since the very beginning," Thomas J. Henry stated. "I wanted to show them a great time to thank them for helping us build this legacy."

In the weeks leading up to the party, Thomas J. Henry unveiled a new and improved benefits package considered to be among the best in the legal industry. Additions included a premier 401(k) retirement package with immediate vesting and 100% employer match up to 4% as well as the addition of All-Purpose Leave to the firm's existing paid vacation offering, new paid holidays, and significant updates to employee recognition programs. The package also includes employer-sponsored health, dental, and life insurance, a $50,000 Term Life/Accidental Death and Personal Loss package at no costs to employees, continuing education opportunities, and an extensive Wellness Program.

About Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys

Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys is one of the largest plaintiff's firms in the country. The firm currently houses more than 135 attorneys and 350 supporting staff in eight office locations across Texas in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Austin, El Paso, and Houston.

Each year, the firm is consistently recognized for achieving record-breaking verdicts and industry milestones.

In 2018, Newsweek.com named Thomas J. Henry one of the "Best Personal Injury Attorneys" in the country.

In 2017, the firm achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company). That same year, the firm was also recognized as achieving the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded in 2017 to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com.)

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting Thomas J. Henry's ability to secure large financial awards, his positive reputation among professional peers, and his dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels. That same year, Thomas J. Henry was featured in Legal Leaders' Texas' Top Rated Lawyer guide and received the Litigator Award for extraordinary achievements in the fields of auto accident, catastrophic injury, personal injury, and negligent security litigation.

Thomas J. Henry is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum – the latter of which is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States with less than 1% of U.S. lawyers listed as members. Thomas J. Henry has also been declared a Lifetime Charter member of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys in America."

PRESS CONTACT

publicrelations@thomasjhenrylaw.com

SOURCE Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys

Related Links

http://www.thomasjhenrylaw.com

