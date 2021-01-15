Thomas J. Henry Representing Clients Injured by "Exploding" Headrests Equipped in Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas' largest personal injury law firm, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, whose record-breaking personal injury verdicts and recoveries have been featured in Fortune, Forbes, and Newsweek magazines, is now representing clients injured by exploding headrests equipped in certain Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles .

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Active Head Restraint systems in these headrests can "burst open" without warning, leaving vehicle occupants with serious head injuries and an increased risk of being involved in a crash. Among more than the 70 injuries reported to NHTSA are serious head injuries, loss of consciousness, concussion, and other injuries requiring hospitalization.

In an effort to keep vehicle owners and their families safe, Thomas J. Henry has launched a campaign to inform and protect consumers from this potentially dangerous condition. He is also representing individuals injured by these dangerous headrests in their attempts to recover compensation for their injuries and prevent further injuries and accidents from occurring.

"Owners need to be aware of the danger these headrests may pose," said Thomas J. Henry. "When one of these headrests unexpectedly bursts open, it does so with enough violence and force to knock a driver unconscious while the vehicle is still in motion. This is simply unacceptable, and manufacturers must be held accountable."

Vehicles potentially equipped with the defective headrests include:

2010-2018 Dodge Journey

2010-2011 Dodge Nitro

2010-2012 Jeep Liberty

2010-2017 Jeep Patriot

2010-2017 Jeep Compass

2010-2012 Dodge Caliber

2010-2018 Dodge Caravan

2011-2018 Dodge Ram C/V

2011-2018 Dodge Durango

2011-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2010-2014 Sebring/Avenger

2011-2018 Chrysler Town & Country

2011-2018 Chrysler 200

2011-2018 Chrysler 300

2004-2021 Mercedes C-Class

2004-2010 Mercedes CLK-Class

2005-2016 Mercedes CLS-Class

2005-2021 Mercedes E-Class

Thomas J. Henry Has a History of Fighting Negligence in the Automotive Industry

This is not the first time Thomas J. Henry has taken on titans of the automotive industry. In 2014, Thomas J. Henry garnered national attention when he spearheaded the fight against General Motors over serious injuries and deaths linked to faulty ignition switches equipped in their vehicles. What started as a recall affecting roughly 2 million vehicles soon grew into one of the largest recalls in our nation's history, ultimately encompassing an astounding 30 million vehicles worldwide.

After launching a national awareness and investigation campaign called "My Recall Story," Thomas J. Henry led litigation against GM representing injury and wrongful death victims in nearly every state in the nation. He and his clients attended congressional hearings to ensure their stories were heard, worked with Congress to address the wrongs of General Motors, and worked with attorney Ken Feinberg to develop the $595 million GM Compensation Fund for victims.

Thomas J. Henry Represents Thousands of Active Military and Veterans Exposed to Defective Earplugs

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry began investigating claims from military service members that they had developed tinnitus and hearing loss after using combat earplugs developed by 3M Company, a Fortune 500 company operating across multiple industries.

It was later revealed that the earplugs manufactured by 3M were in fact defective, leaving military members exposed to damaging noise levels, including gunfire and explosions. More alarming were allegations by the U.S. Justice Department that 3M Company and the earplugs original developer, Aearo Technologies, knew about the defect as early as 2000 and had manipulated test results to make it appear that the devices met government standards.

3M Company agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle a whistleblower False Claims Act suit to the justice department, but that was not enough. Thomas J. Henry fought for thousands of active-duty service members and military veterans to ensure they too were properly compensated for the damages and long-term consequences they suffered due to 3M Company's greed.

Once again, Thomas J. Henry invested his money into a national awareness campaign informing victims of their potential injuries and legal options. He then fought for each and every client who joined the legal campaign against 3M Company to ensure they were finally awarded the compensation they deserved.

