Thomas J Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC forms partnership with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, President of Romona Consultancy and Management

Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad welcomes the cooperation and she is looking forward to building a strong relationship with Mr. Kent and Kent Global LLC. Her Excellency is looking forward to meet Mr. Kent in Malaysia as a special guest and she has plans for Mr. Kent to meet up with top officials and successful business leaders in Malaysia.

The Joint Venture between these two companies will mark a new era of business without border between The United States of America and Malaysia. This move will also strengthen the business relationship between the two countries.

Contact:

Thomas J. Kent, Jr.

[email protected]

New York, NY

1-646-207-6801

About Kent Global LLC.

Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from start ups to governments.

Related links:

www.kentgloballlc.net

About Romona Consultancy and Management.

Romona Consultancy and Management is an international business consultancy firm based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is linked to many countries worldwide.

Related links:

www.datoromona.wixsite.com/romonainternational

SOURCE Kent Global LLC