Thomas Michael Moran MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Mo. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Michael Moran MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician for his professional excellence in the field of Psychiatry and his unwavering commitment at his private psychiatry practice.

Having garnered 45 years of professional excellence in his field, Dr. Moran is a well-respected psychiatrist and owner of a private practice in St. Louis Missouri. He brings a vast repertoire of experience and expertise in psychoanalysis and the treatment of mental disorders using a counseling technique. At his practice, he is dedicated to making people happy.



To prepare for his medical career, Dr. Moran earned his Medical Degree and completed his residency at St. Louis University, School of Psychiatry.



Prior to opening his practice in 1975, Dr. Moran served as a Lieutenant in the Naval Medical Corps. He earned a Medal of Valor from the Marine Corps for his excellence. Additionally, he served as an Assistant Professor at St. Louis University School of Medicine from 1971 to 2011.



A family man, Mr. Moran enjoys spending time with his three children and seven grandchildren.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who