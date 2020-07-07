Thomas Nelson celebrates the legacy of beloved musician and author, Charlie Daniels

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon receiving news about the passing of Country Music Hall of Fame musician and best-selling author Charlie Daniels, Thomas Nelson offers its deepest sympathy for his family and loved ones. Daniels is best known for his legendary country and Southern rock songs including "The Devil Went Down to Georgia".

In October 2017, Daniels released his memoir Never Look at the Empty Seats with W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson. The book was praised by fellow musicians Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley. In the book, Daniels presented a lesson for everyone, no matter their profession: "Walk on stage with a positive attitude. Your troubles are your own and are not included in the ticket price. Some nights you have more to give than others, but put it all out there every show. You're concerned with the people who showed up, not the ones who didn't. So, give them a show and…Never look at the empty seats!"

"Charlie Daniels' story is one of persistence, faith, and transformation," said Damon Reiss, vice president and publisher, W Publishing. "We were honored to partner with him to share the inner-most details of his life story so that fans everywhere could discover the man behind the music. His positive outlook on life, which is encapsulated in this beautifully written book, is part of his invaluable legacy."

In November 2018, Daniels published Let's All Make the Day Count: The Everyday Wisdom of Charlie Daniels (Thomas Nelson), a gift book that highlighted Daniels' wit and life lessons he shared through his "Let's All Make the Day Count" posts on Twitter to inspire people to make the most of every moment.

"Charlie's message of finding the good in each day, sharing the wisdom of perspective,

positivity, and faith meant so much to each of us," said Laura Minchew, senior vice president and group publisher of the Children's & Gift Book Group at HarperCollins Christian Publishing. "Our thoughts and prayers go with the many people who were impacted by Charlie and his legacy."

Daniels was represented by WTA Media.

To read the official statement from the Charlie Daniels Band, click here.

