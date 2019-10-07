Thomas Nelson Creates The Jesus Calling Magazine

The cover of the inaugural issue will feature author, actress, singer and philanthropist, Kristin Chenoweth, who shares in her interview, " Jesus Calling hits me right when I need it…and it means everything to me." The issue also includes interviews with inspiring people, like Southwest pilot and author Tammie Jo Shults, country music artist Aaron Watson, and Emily Ley, author and CEO of the incredibly successful stationery company, Simplified® by Emily Ley. Each issue will feature inspirational stories from people of all walks of life, a nonprofit spotlight, a kid's corner, and more.

"We have seen Jesus Calling readers find tremendous hope and inspiration as they connect with other readers of the devotional," said Michael Aulisio, vice president of marketing for gift books, children's books and new media at Thomas Nelson and editor-in-chief of the Jesus Calling Magazine. "Through the Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith Podcast, an original web-based video series, and the recently launched Jesus Calling Prayer Call, we've heard time and time again that hearing other people's stories, particularly how people encountered and overcame challenges, is something our readers enjoy as they grow in their faith. The magazine is another way to share these inspirational stories with our audience, and we're thrilled to do it through the trusted print medium that readers can use to easily pass on these stories to a friend."

Themes in the first issue of the magazine center around finding joy as the holidays approach and cultivating hope, even in our hardest moments. There's also a gift guide from popular lifestyle blogger and designer Liz Marie Galvan, and tips on finding happiness through journaling from "America's pastor" and national bestselling author Max Lucado.

More information, including how to subscribe, is available at https://www.jesuscalling.com/magazine/.

