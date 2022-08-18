Thomas Nelson welcomes Andrew Stoddard as the new VP, Publisher for Nelson Books imprint

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Nelson today announced Andrew Stoddard will be joining as the publishing group's new v-p, publisher of the Nelson Books imprint. Thomas Nelson is part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, the world's largest Christian publisher. Stoddard, who previously served as the editorial director for Waterbrook & Multnomah, Christian imprints for Penguin Random House, will begin his leadership at Nelson Books on September 7, 2022.

"It is an honor to step into this role at Nelson Books, an imprint with such a rich cultural, literary, and spiritual heritage," commented Stoddard. "I am looking forward to working with the talented team and our thoughtful agent partners to champion authors with powerful, life-changing messages. I am committed to leading this imprint to publish creatively compelling, commercially impactful, and consistently faithful books for our readers."

As the publisher for Nelson Books, Stoddard will be stewarding today's most well-known Christian thought leaders, including #1 New York Times bestselling author Lysa TerKeurst and international bestselling author Max Lucado, both with new titles releasing this fall—TerKeurst's much anticipated Good Boundaries and Goodbyes (November 8, 2022) and Lucado's Help is Here (September 13, 2022). Nelson Books is also home to many New York Times bestselling authors including Bob Goff (Undistracted), Christine Caine (How Did I Get Here?), John Eldredge (Resilient) and many more.

Stoddard's nine-year tenure in publishing includes acquiring and working with New York Times bestselling authors John Mark Comer, Michael Todd and Tim Tebow. He has seen titles published under his editorial direction receive esteemed honors such as the ECPA Christian Book Award for Christian Living. He consistently appears as a top ten Deal Maker in all Nonfiction Religion for Publishers Marketplace and has been ranked as the #1 Deal Maker in that category.

Don Jacobson, senior v-p and group publisher for HarperCollins Christian Publishing said, "It is my pleasure to now work with Andrew and welcome him to HarperCollins Christian Publishing. I've known Andrew for almost ten years and after identifying him early on as a rising star in our industry, I have kept a close watch on his career. Andrew's strengths begin with his love for the written word and its ability to shape hearts and minds. He is sincere in his dedication to authors, and he creates strategies that align with their ministry and organizational goals. Andrew is both strategic and a visionary; relational, genuine, and kind."

Thomas Nelson, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., is a world-leading provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. The publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, children's books, and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information, please visit www.thomasnelson.com.

