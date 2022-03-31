Thomas Pontinen, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Pontinen, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Physician in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Midwest Anesthesia Pain Specialists (MAPS).

Thomas Pontinen

Thomas Pontinen, MD, is a Medical Professional with over ten years of experience in clinical practice, research, and teaching. He is the Co-Founder of MAPS – Midwest Anesthesia Pain Specialists, with locations in Chicago, Des Plaines, Franklin Park, Hazel Crest, and Woodridge, IL. He is a Staff Member at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, IL, and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL.



To begin his education, Dr. Pontinen attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and Advertising in 2003. He then completed a medical degree at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine in 2008. To gain further experience, he completed a General Surgery Internship at Albert Einstein Medical Center from 2008 to 2010. Dr. Pontinen next took on an Anesthesiology Residency from 2010 to 2013 and a Pain Management Fellowship from 2013 to 2014 at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, IL.



Throughout his education, Dr. Pontinen trained with leading US experts in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology. He also completed residency training in General Surgery, giving him the ability to perform innovative pain medicine procedures for his patients. As a result of his education and training, Dr. Pontinen has been double board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology since 2014. The American Board of Anesthesiology certifies Anesthesiologists who have completed residency training in their field of expertise as a branch of the American Board of Medical Specialties.



To begin his career, Dr. Pontinen started working as an Anesthesiologist at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL in 2014. He joined Saint Anthony Hospital in Chicago, IL, that same year. In August 2014, along with his friend and partner, Dr. Darrel Saldanha, he co-founded Midwest Anesthesia and Pain Specialists, which is currently the largest interventional pain practice in Chicago.



Outside of his clinical work, Dr. Pontinen has been published numerous times in articles, medical journals, and textbook chapters. He gives public speaking engagements at international conferences - his recent topics covered surgery, anesthesiology, and pain medicine.



Dr. Pontinen is a Principal Investigator on several ongoing FDA trials for medications and treatments. He is passionate about his work and strives to continuously advance the field of pain medicine so that his patients can receive the best care possible for their medical conditions. Dr. Pontinen's research on chronic wound pain was featured in Pain Medicine News, a publication known to be a leading information source for pain medicine healthcare professionals.



He has been acknowledged for his exceptional practice by the official website of Accident Treatment Centers. It states, "Aside from his research, he is a compassionate Physician who works daily to help his patients regain their lives and get back to doing the activities they love. He is passionate about treating the most complex pain cases in a comprehensive integrative and holistic approach, combining multiple treatment modalities with the most innovative minimally invasive procedures."



He is a member of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, NANS (North American Neuromodulation Society), and the American Society of Anesthesiologists. He loves to volunteer and works with multiple organizations. Dr. Pontinen is involved with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, providing medical care to underserved groups worldwide. His work with MSF has taken him to unstable areas to serve people who need critical care. Dr. Pontinen loves snowboarding, heliboarding, mountaineering, and playing drums when he isn't working.



He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his family, including his parents, Paul and Linda, and Dr. Charles Laurito, his mentor and the best physician he's ever known.



For more information, visit https://www.mwpain.com/doctors/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who