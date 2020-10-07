Thomas S. Ziering, MD, FAAFP establishes a concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

"My partnership with CCPHP allows me to spend the time necessary to develop a strong and enduring relationship with my patients." said Dr. Tom Ziering. "This model of care enables me and my patients to discuss their health in depth, thereby granting me the opportunity to fully oversee and manage their care."

Dr. Tom Ziering's innate passion for healthcare and drive to pursue a career in Family Medicine began at an early age. After attending Muhlenberg College and graduating Magna Cum Laude in a dual major of Biology and Natural Science, he went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (Rutgers). He attended the Family Practice Residency Program at the RWJ/Somerset Medical Center Family Practice Program and was honored as Resident Educator of the Year in 1990.

Postgraduate, Dr. Ziering opened his own private office and served as a Clinical Researcher for Experimental Medications involved in the first wave of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and became an educator on the subject for the University System. Shortly after joining Morristown Medical Center in 1992, Dr. Ziering became Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine. Aside from traditional family practice caring for both newborn and senior alike, he continued to research areas new to medicine, including Transitional Medicine and Healthcare unique to the LGBTQ community (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Community). He became a Medical Director for LGBTQ Healthcare while maintaining his traditional practice base. Dr. Tom Ziering wishes to create a safe haven for ALL families regardless of race, beliefs, religions and gender identity.

During Dr. Ziering's tenure of 30 plus years, he has been recognized for his exceptional work, receiving over 20 different honors and awards through his career including being selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor®.

In converting his practice to the concierge Membership-based model, Dr. Ziering will be able to expand upon his practice's current amenities. Concierge Members will receive same- and next- business day appointments, extended patient visits, 24/7 connectivity to Dr. Ziering, and access to a robust wellness program. For convenience and speed, except in limited circumstances, lab work and EKG services for Members will be conducted in office.

"Dr. Ziering's practice philosophy of providing individualized and uncompromising care to his patients closely aligns with CCPHP's mission to deliver exceptional and personalized care," said Dean McElwain, President and COO of CCPHP. "We are pleased to add Dr. Ziering to our roster of exceptional concierge physicians."

