Thomas Soede and Greg Myers join DMALINK® advisory board

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMALINK, the EM-focused institutional FX ECN, today announced the appointment of Thomas Soede and Greg Myers as senior regional advisers for EMEA.

Thomas is a business leader with decades of experience with JPMorgan, Lehman Brothers, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Santander in building and running large end-to-end digital programs across multiple geographies with a focus on innovation. He brings decades of FX experience having built various multi asset execution platforms across the industry.

Manu Choudhary, CEO at DMALINK, said: "We are fortunate to bring to DMALINK a person of Thomas's deep financial markets sector experience, connectivity, and insight. His powerful understanding of the foreign exchange market will bring considerable value to our clients across the region and beyond."

"I am pleased to join DMALINK, the pre-eminent venue for emerging markets institutional foreign exchange and analytics. I look forward to joining the team and perspectives across various strategic partnerships, including digital assets," added Thomas Soede.

Greg has had a successful consulting career for 15 years in the Financial Services Sector. He is now part of the leadership teams for two startup companies in the Fintech and Cyber Security space and a Board member of Firedrake. Greg is innovative and entrepreneurial with an extensive network in the Financial Services Market.

"Our UK and EMEA clients will benefit from Greg's expertise gained from an impressive career across a range of sectors," stated Michael Siwek, Founder and Global Head of eFX at DMALINK.

Thomas and Greg will be instrumental in building out the group's institutional digital assets and foreign exchange footprint.

"We are at a turning point in how institutions think about digital assets. With the introduction of regulatory framework standards and the reduction in counterparty risk, global FIs will gain additional confidence in offering digital currency products to clients," concluded Greg Myers.

