Thomas Sposito To Advance Strategic Revenue Efforts For York Traditions Bank

YORK, Pa., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- York Traditions Bank (OTC Pink: YRKB) has announced that Thomas J. Sposito II has joined its executive leadership team as Strategic Revenue Officer. In this newly-created role, Mr. Sposito serves as a resource for organic revenue generation, enterprise-wide profitability, and balance sheet growth for the bank's core and expanded markets.

"Tom is a well-respected business and community leader with a genuine care for people," noted President and CEO Eugene Draganosky. "He has an incredible passion for community banking, particularly in the areas of strategic planning, leadership, business development, and community engagement. His reputation and connections will help us acquire new clients and expand existing relationships, and his vast experience and knowledge will aid in the formulation of future strategic ventures."

Mr. Sposito earned his finance degree from Penn State University and a Master of Business Administration from Lebanon Valley College. His highly-successful banking career in the Harrisburg, Lancaster, and other central Pennsylvania markets has included leadership positions with Sterling Financial, PNC, Integrity and S&T. In May 2019, Tom retired from S&T Bank as Chief Corporate Development Officer with direct responsibility for wealth management, private banking, public funds, and local market business development. Throughout Tom's 35-year career, he has held nearly every customer-facing leadership role such as Market Executive, Chief Banking Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President, and CEO.

"I am anxious to join the York Traditions team and eager to make an impact," Sposito shared. "Specifically, I look forward to helping the company take its next growth steps into Lancaster County and beyond. The bank has a talented group of leaders and a culture where I know I can make a difference."

In January, York Traditions Bank announced the organization's first full-service branch in Lancaster County. The original timeline has been temporarily delayed by COVID-19, but the doors at 1687 Oregon Pike will open next year. In addition to assisting the bank in developing strategic business relationships, Mr. Sposito will lead the efforts to recruit associates and advisory council members for the Lancaster region.

"I have known Tom for decades and have the utmost respect for his values and many contributions to our industry," remarked Michael Kochenour, Founder and Chairman. "He is a strategic thought leader with a proven track record and a sincere love for the community. He is the ideal cultural fit to help York Traditions Bank expand our relationship approach into new markets while staying true to our local vision and mission."

Mr. Sposito resides in Manheim, Lancaster County and is the current Board Chair of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber of Commerce and an advisory board member for the Penn State fundraising campaign. He has also served on the boards of Penn State/Hershey Children's Hospital Development and the Pennsylvania Bankers Association. Together with his wife Kathy and their five sons, the Spositos created an endowment at the Penn State Cancer Institute to fund research and treatments specifically aimed at defeating breast cancer.

ABOUT YORK TRADITIONS BANK

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, York Traditions Bank operates six full-service branch offices located in York and Hanover, as well as a loan production office in Camp Hill. With assets of approximately $560 million and over 140 associates, the bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The bank is the leading provider of residential mortgages in York County and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

To learn more about York Traditions Bank, visit www.yorktraditionsbank.com.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about York Traditions Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of York Traditions Bank.

York Traditions Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the bank's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and York Traditions Bank makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

SOURCE York Traditions Bank

Related Links

www.yorktraditionsbank.com

