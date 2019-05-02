LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Fredericks is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2019 Lifetime Achiever in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney and Partner at Fredericks Peebles & Morgan LLP.

A Native American law firm, Fredericks Peebles & Morgan LLP has dedicated its firm to providing quality legal service at the fraction of the cost.

With over forty seven years of experience in the field of Law under his belt, Thomas W. Fredericks is a well known professional in the legal industry. Having served in various professional capacities throughout his career, Mr. Fredericks started off as a staff attorney and later as Director of the Native American Rights Fund. Thereafter, Mr. Fredericks served as chief legal officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and later served as the primary policy official for Indian Affairs within the Department of the Interior (DOI). As a negotiator on behalf of tribes with the federal government concerning its trust responsibilities, as well as the responsibility of the BIA to provide technical assistance under P.L. 93-638 in management and finance, Mr. Fredericks has attained extensive experience in the areas of water rights, land rights, utility development, oil and gas and other mineral development trust issues.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Mr. Fredericks attended the University of Colorado School of Law where he attained his Juris Doctor degree in 1972. In his previous years, Mr. Fredericks attended Minot State University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in 1965.

To further enhance his professional development, Mr. Fredericks is an esteemed member of several prominent organizations including Tribal Affiliation of Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, American Bar Association, Colorado State Bar Association, North Dakota Bar Association, American Indian Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Association. Mr. Fredericks is also the former Instructor at University of Colorado at Denver.

An elite scholar, Mr. Fredericks is the author of the First Solicitor's Opinion dealing with the issue of tribal gaming. Mr. Fredericks formulated the Indian Water Settlement Policy as it relates to Indian Tribal Nations which included the establishment of the Practicably Irrigable Acreage Standard. In addition, Mr. Fredericks authored the first compact for the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

