Thomas Weeks Joins Rockefeller Group As Executive Vice President And Head Of Development

Mr. Weeks, who will report to Rockefeller Group President and CEO Daniel J. Moore, will shape and pursue the company's development strategy, which anticipates increasing activity in existing markets, and growing the platform into new U.S. markets.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join the company as our first Head of Development," said Mr. Moore. "With more than 12 million square feet delivered in the last five years and more development activity underway than at any time in our company's 90-plus year history, Rockefeller Group is only scratching the surface of our potential. We're poised to take our business to the next level and I'm confident that under Tom's leadership, we'll redefine and manifest what we're capable of as an organization."

Mr. Weeks' development expertise spans multiple property types, and for more than 25 years he has held senior leadership roles with several of the most active developers and construction firms in the nation. Prior to Lendlease, from 2011 to 2014, Mr. Weeks was Managing Director of Residential and Mixed-Use Development for Clayco, with responsibility spanning all aspects of development projects from multifamily rental and condominiums to class A office, industrial, student housing and specialty healthcare.

Previously, he was President of Related Midwest – the Chicago office of Related Companies – from 2000 to 2007. At Related, he focused on the development of affordable and market rate projects and oversaw operations. He started his real estate career with LR Development Company in Chicago (predecessor to Related Midwest), following five years in the legal profession with Rudnick & Wolfe, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"I'm excited to be joining Rockefeller Group and am looking forward to partnering with the senior regional leaders across the country to continue to grow the development business," said Mr. Weeks. "The combination of the firm's singular brand, experienced and talented local teams and pipeline of projects have Rockefeller Group poised for great success in the years ahead."

Across the United States, Rockefeller Group has several major development projects in planning or construction spanning office, multifamily, industrial and mixed-use. Over the past five years, the company has completed more than 12 million square feet of development or redevelopment, including the 2.1 million square foot redevelopment of 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, approximately five million square feet of new industrial development in New Jersey and California, as well as Phase 1 of Flushing Commons in Queens, N.Y., Boro Tower in Tysons, Va., and the luxury apartment tower Amaray Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mr. Weeks is a graduate of Amherst College, in Amherst, Mass., and received his J.D. with honors from the University of Chicago.

SOURCE Rockefeller Group

Related Links

http://www.rgim.com

