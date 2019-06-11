Thommen Medical USA Announces Leadership Changes To Drive New Market Position

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thommen Medical USA (www.thommenmedical.com), a leading Swiss manufacturer of dental implant solutions, announces that it has a new leadership team. These changes come at a critical time in the industry, setting the company up for future success and continued growth.

Scott Root has been appointed to the position of President. Mr. Root brings over 25 years of experience in building and leading organizations in the dental and medical device industries including several leading dental implant companies. He was a founder of Straumann USA where he spent 15 years helping transform the business into the second largest dental implant company in the industry. He also spent many years as President of Astra Tech North America, then Dentsply Implants North America following their acquisition. Most recently, he led APAC for Nobel Biocare and was the Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Root is excited to return to the United States and lead the team especially at this time with unlimited potential and a competitive environment that is in transition.

"In an environment where the primary implant companies have become large and bureaucratic, attempting to cover all areas of dentistry, Thommen is dedicated to being an expert in implant dentistry by providing one comprehensive implant system and respecting the human reality that people work with people. We believe in supporting our partners with a boutique experience, one that utilizes our 30-year heritage of Swiss precision craftsmanship, innovative design, personalized service and overall elegant simplicity," stated Root. He continued, "We believe that we have the best untold story in the industry and now is the perfect time to share it. Thommen has evolved over the past 30 years and because of the unique size of our company and outside-in approach, we can offer customers a truly unique, personal experience."

The company announced additional executive additions and changes affecting the finance, sales and marketing departments.

Joe Galea has joined as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance and Operations. Mr. Galea has over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and operations. He has led the finance departments of divisions at Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses. Mr. Galea was most recently the Corporate Controller of a durable medical equipment company in the Cleveland area, where he led finance, accounting, human resources and supply chain.

Edward Reilly has joined as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Reilly has over 15 years of sales management experience and 20 years of expertise in the dental industry. He has led successful sales teams at Dentsply Sirona Implants, Henry Schein and CAD BLU. Mr. Reilly has consistently exceeded quotas and successfully managed and led various sales teams throughout his career.

Kristina Donehew has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Mrs. Donehew has over 15 years of strategic, multi-faceted marketing experience with expertise in the dental industry. She has led marketing initiatives and teams with large and small companies, including Carbon, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona and Danaher.

Todd Fridrich, CDT, FNBC will continue in his role as Vice President of Product Management and Education. Mr. Fridrich has over 30 years of industry expertise and nearly 14 at the company. He has served as an instructor for the Graduate Prosthodontics Program at the University of Iowa as well as the Continuum on Implant Dentistry at the University of Florida. He is immediate past President of the American Prosthodontic Society and has served on the editorial review board for The Journal of Prosthodontics and the Journal of Dental Technology.

About Thommen Medical

Thommen Medical is a Swiss designer and manufacturer of dental implant systems with a unique reputation for Swiss precision, innovation and functional design. We develop high quality solutions to satisfy our customers' high standards for safety, esthetics and sophistication. Thommen Medical's global headquarters is located in Grenchen, Switzerland. Thommen Medical USA is located in Cleveland, Ohio.

