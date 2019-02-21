Thompson & Knight Names Eight New Partners

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce eight attorneys have been elected Partner in the firm. Those attorneys are C. Walker Brierre, Stephen W. Grant Jr., Mitchell L. Griffith, David Lawrence, Lee Meyercord, Jessica S. Morrison, Meghan Nylin, and Megan H. Schmid. The new Partners represent the firm's Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston offices.

"These are exceptional young attorneys and reflect the diversity and culture of our firm, as noted by half of the class being women," says Mark M. Sloan, the firm's Managing Partner. "We remain committed to offering the high-level experience, mentoring, compensation, and balance that attract and retain the very best legal minds to serve our clients."

Walker Brierre focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions, including acquisitions and divestitures, venture and growth capital financings, the formation and operation of investment partnerships and joint ventures, restructurings, distressed acquisitions, non-control investments, cross-border transactions, private securities offerings and corporate governance matters. He earned his law degree from the Tulane University Law School.

Stephen Grant focuses his practice on corporate finance, including securities offerings, private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate representation. His capital markets experience includes the representation of both issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings as well as public and private offerings of equity and debt securities. He also works with private equity investors, their portfolio companies and a variety of other public and private companies. He earned his law degree from the Tulane University Law School.

Mitchell Griffith focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance, and other corporate matters. His experience includes equity financings for privately and publicly held companies, reporting obligations, stock and asset acquisitions, joint ventures, compliance with corporate governance regulations, public and private securities offerings and other securities transactions. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

David Lawrence focuses his practice on real estate and real estate finance matters, representing lenders in a variety of loan origination transactions for construction, bridge loan, and permanent financing. He has also represented CMBS lenders and special servicers in a wide range of matters, as well as real estate developers in acquisitions, sales, financing and development. He earned his law degree from the SMU Dedman School of Law.

Lee Meyercord focuses her practice on federal, state, and local taxation of corporations, partnerships, and individuals. She also counsels clients on the organization, operation, and termination of nonprofit corporations and trusts, and represents taxpayers in IRS audits, appeals and litigation. Board Certified in Tax Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, she earned her law degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Jessica Morrison focuses her practice on employee benefits and executive compensation arrangements, and counsels employers and fiduciaries on tax and ERISA issues relating to retirement, equity incentive and deferred compensation plans. She also advises on compliance with the Affordable Care Act, COBRA, and HIPAA, and counsels clients on ERISA fiduciary matters and matters before regulatory agencies. She earned her law degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Meghan Nylin represents clients in all types of business litigation matters, including complex commercial, employment, and oil and gas matters. She has represented clients in matters in Texas, Oklahoma, New York, California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Mississippi, and practices before federal and state trial and appellate courts and before arbitration panels. She earned her law degree from the SMU Dedman School of Law.

Megan Schmid focuses her practice on federal and state trial actions, arbitration, and dispute resolution involving real estate, commercial landlord-tenant, financial and lending institutions, partnership disputes, business torts, construction, energy and general business and commercial litigation. She earned her law degree from the Tulane University Law School.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Oil & Gas Law in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" for 2011-2013 and 2015. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com .

