Thompson & Knight Names Two New Office Leaders

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP has named two veteran attorneys as leaders of the Firm's offices in Dallas and Austin.

Phillip G. Oldham will now lead the Austin office of the Firm, while Bruce S. Sostek will serve as Office Leader of the Firm's Dallas office. The two join six other Office Leaders for the Firm in Algiers, Fort Worth, Houston, Mexico City, Monterrey, and New York City.

"Our historic roots in Dallas and growing presence in Austin will be well-served by Bruce and Phillip in these roles," said Mark M. Sloan, the Firm's Managing Partner. "Both are growing and dynamic markets for the legal profession and are crucial in our ability to effectively serve clients across a number of key business sectors in Texas and beyond."

Mr. Sostek focuses his practice on intellectual property, technology, and commercial litigation in federal courts throughout the nation, at the International Trade Commission, and at the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals. He also counsels clients on the identification, valuation, licensing, and litigation of intellectual property assets to achieve strategic business objectives. He is a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers and was named the Dallas Litigation-Patent "Lawyer of the Year" in 2017 and 2013 by The Best Lawyers in America, among numerous other honors.

Mr. Oldham is highly regarded for his practice and expertise in federal and state energy regulatory and administrative law, and on transactional matters involving energy projects, energy markets, and related industries such as chemical manufacturing. His in-depth knowledge of regulatory and transactional issues across various industries allows him to offer practical solutions for clients on a wide range of legal issues. His work has led to being honored among the nation's top attorneys by The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, and The Legal 500.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Natural Resources Law (2018) and in Oil & Gas Law (2011-2013, 2015, 2017) in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Jackson

Becky.Jackson@tklaw.com

214.969.1478

SOURCE Thompson & Knight LLP