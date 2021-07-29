Thompson Duke Industrial Releases Automated Vaporizer Filling Machine To Increase Process Efficiencies

PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial , the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, has released its IZR Automatic Filling Machine . This newest innovation in the company's line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines, the IZR was designed specifically to streamline large-scale cartridge filling and capping operations. Made in the United States, the versatile new machine automatically fills cartridges and pods directly in manufacturer packaging.

"The IZR is a great example of Thompson Duke responding to the needs of the industry to solve a complex problem with a simple design," said Chris Gardella, Chief Technology Officer for Thompson Duke Industrial. "Our experience with all types of cannabis oil and vape devices, and our ability to quickly adapt to ever-changing filling requirements and oil formula changes, are reflected in this latest release. We are always thinking ahead about how to keep our clients operating efficiently, and the IZR does just that."

Thompson Duke's IZR Automatic Filling Machine (U.S. Patent No. 10,440,989 and cETLus Certified - UL 61010-1, UL 61010-2, UL508, CSA C22.2, IEC 61010-1) was designed to solve not only the challenges surrounding the different oils found in the cannabis extraction space, but also to proactively address the constant evolution of the industry as a whole. The machine is backed by the company's U.S.-based knowledgeable technical support and ongoing commitment to innovation in the space.

Designed specifically to create operational efficiencies for filling and capping operations, the IZR Machine:

Accommodates oil vaporizer device manufacturer packaging directly out of the box with a configurable design and precise filling adjustability;

Dispenses high and low viscosity oils with a patented oil dispense system;

Provides extremely accurate control over weight, temperature and speed with an optimized color touch screen;

Includes an optional data reporting solution for all system process variables to help improve overall performance and manage supply chains;

Adheres to rigorous Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines required for legal compliance.

As with all of the company's products, the industrial-quality IZR system is open, modular and easily serviced in the field even by non-technicians. Existing clients can readily upgrade their systems to IZR capabilities, as the machine works with all existing Thompson Duke Industrial ACF1 trays and components.

More information about IZR can be found here: https://thompsondukeindustrial.com/izr-industrial-filling-machine/

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures, and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 1,200 filling machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com/

