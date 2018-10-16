Thompson Hotels To Debut Newest Resort In Zihuatanejo on Mexico's Pacific Coast

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury lifestyle brand Thompson Hotels will debut its newest luxury resort in Zihuatanejo, Mexico in late 2018, following a repositioning and extensive redesign. Located oceanfront along the destination's Playa La Ropa beach on Mexico's majestic Pacific Coast, Thompson Zihuatanejo will feature 54 suites, multiple food & beverage experiences, and stunning pools, all inspired by the natural beauty of the land, sand and sea.

"We are expanding our Thompson resort portfolio to a new region of Mexico after the success of our Thompson hotels in both Cabo San Lucas and Playa del Carmen," said Jamie Sabatier, CEO of Two Roads Hospitality. "The opening of Thompson Zihuatanejo will bring a new urban resort experience to the area, while still honoring the deep traditions and laidback lifestyle of this quaint fishing village."

Conceptualized by Thompson Hotels' design team in partnership with locally-based interior design company Andres Saavedra Design, Thompson Zihuatanejo is one of the area's only beachfront properties, located on a secluded stretch of pristine coastline along a protected bay. Set amongst lush gardens, the resort's oversized suite accommodations – all offering separate living areas and private balconies or terraces – strike a delicate balance between traditional Mexican architecture and mid-century modern design. Premium suite types include two Lagoon Penthouse Suites, one Thompson Suite, and 11 swim-up suites with direct access to an exclusive pool. Most suites will include private infinity plunge pools, with many perched along the property's freshwater lagoon or offering dramatic ocean views. Each suite is adorned with a cool, understated color palette of light greys and charcoals offset by sands, taupes, and warm local woods, bringing the outdoors in and accentuating the vibrancy of the natural landscape.

Features throughout the resort include Parota furnishings with brass details, handwoven Mexican rugs and traditional mosaic tiling, local stone finishes, Oaxacan clay light fixtures, and artisanal accents throughout the public spaces and guestrooms. A striking sculpture created by a local Mexican artist comprised of wood and molten brass native to the region will greet guests upon arrival, and a selection of contemporary artwork will also add vibrancy and pops of color to the guestrooms.

Perched under open-air palapas seaside, CENIZA restaurant will offer a refined Mexican dining experience underneath the stars, featuring an array of fire-grilled seafood using ancient and cutting-edge cooking techniques. CENIZA will have design elements such as dimensional black concrete tiles and a custom metal light installation. The resort will also introduce HAO, a day-to-night beach club experience set against the resort's adults-only pool and overlooking Playa La Ropa, featuring a relaxing vibe and a bohemian spirit. HAO will offer all-day dining, including a unique beachfront breakfast menu, poolside bites showcasing fresh, locally caught seafood, and handcrafted cocktails utilizing seasonal ingredients. Focal design elements will include a large mural, and handmade cement green and black tiles.

Thompson Zihuatanejo will have three pools, including an adults-only oceanfront infinity pool, a family-friendly option with swim-up bar, and a pool offered exclusively for guests staying in swim-up suites.

An ideal venue for both social and corporate events, Thompson Zihuatanejo will offer premier oceanfront event space to accommodate outdoor functions and weddings for up to 200 guests. El Jardin, an outdoor garden area, can additionally accommodate receptions and social gatherings for up to 180 people, while two meeting rooms can comfortably host groups of 12-50 people.

Thompson Zihuatanejo is situated on Mexico's Pacific Coast, conveniently located 20 minutes from Ixtapa- Zihuatanejo International Airport. To learn more about Thompson Hotels, visit www.thompsonhotels.com.

About Thompson Hotels

Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning international hospitality brand that offers sophisticated luxury to its discerning clientele. The Thompson portfolio of lifestyle hotels includes the recently-opened The Beekman in Lower Manhattan, Thompson Nashville and Thompson Seattle; The Cape in Los Cabos, Mexico and Thompson Playa del Carmen in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Gild Hall New York City; Thompson Chicago; and Thompson Toronto. Properties currently under development include Thompson Zihuatanejo on Mexico's Pacific Coast, Thompson Hollywood in California, Thompson D.C. in The Yards, Thompson South Beach, and three projects in Texas – Thompson Dallas at The Drever, Thompson San Antonio and Thompson Houston. Follow @ThompsonHotels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.thompsonhotels.com.

About Two Roads Hospitality

Created in September 2016, Two Roads Hospitality is an international lifestyle company encompassing an unrivaled collection of distinctive properties, passionate people, and remarkable experiences around the globe. The company is named for the recently-merged Commune and Destination Hotels, bringing together over 40 years of combined expertise exclusively dedicated to the boutique and lifestyle space. Comprised of Joie de Vivre Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Destination Hotels, tommie and Alila Hotels & Resorts, the company is the leading operator of independent hotels with more than 85 properties in eight countries and growing, also boasting an extensive roster of award-winning restaurants and bars, stunning vacation residences, world-class golf courses, and indigenous spa and wellness offerings. For more information on Two Roads Hospitality, visit www.TwoRoadsHotels.com, follow us on Twitter @TwoRoadsHotels, or like us on Facebook.

