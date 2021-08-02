Thompson Savannah Makes Debut, Bringing a Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel to Eastern Wharf

"This neighborhood strikes the perfect balance for visitors looking to experience all the magic that Savannah has to offer from both a historical and a modern lens," says Matt Graham, general manager of Thompson Savannah. "Our riverside setting allows guests to take in Savannah's burgeoning waterfront scene while also providing a timeless destination just steps away from the bustle of the city. We couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome guests to our property."

With 193 guestrooms including 21 suites, the guestroom tower was intentionally designed by the architectural team at Smallwood to be perpendicular to the river, allowing all rooms to have sweeping, west-facing views of the cityscape or expansive, east-facing views of the Savannah River, the coastal islands and the Atlantic Ocean. Dallas-based design team, Studio 11 Design captures the Southern landscape indoors through botanical accents, rich jewel tones, and custom stone tile patterns inspired by the city's surrounding flora and green spaces. Indulgent comforts appoint each room, including spacious walk-in showers, residential-style vanities, in-room mini bars, oversized custom art pieces from emerging local artists curated by Studio 11 Design's art, curation, and styling vertical, Lou Verne , as well as custom bath amenities from D.S. & Durga.

Executive chef Robert Newton leads the property's restaurant collection, including the seasonally focused signature restaurant, Fleeting; the Mediterranean-influenced rooftop oasis, Bar Julian; and the hotel's art-deco poolside lounge, the Sunroom. Chef Newton's Southern roots run deep and his passion for simple-yet-refined, regional cooking is evident in his ingredient-driven menus. Additionally, Newton executes the hotel's in-room dining and banquet programs.

From the hotel lobby, a grand staircase leads to a sprawling, second-floor pool deck, where guests can enjoy the splash pool, unwind in a daybed or cozy up in a private cabana. Thompson Savannah boasts 10,000 square feet of event space for all functions, including two meeting rooms, a boardroom, a divisible ballroom and a poolside living room with an exterior patio. Meanwhile the riverside event lawn and waterfront access serve as an idyllic backdrop for outdoor weddings and intimate gatherings.

Guests can now book reservations directly at 912-790-1234 or at thompsonsavannah.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

