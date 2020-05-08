Thomson Reuters to Present at the 2020 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the 2020 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

