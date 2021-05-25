THOR Industries Announces Date For Its Fiscal Third Quarter Of 2021 Earnings Release

ELKHART, Ind., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) today announced that the date for its fiscal third quarter earnings release will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, before the market opens.

Upon the release of THOR's earnings, the Company will concurrently provide a comprehensive question and answer document and a slide presentation on the Company's website. To view prior quarter earnings documents, go to http://ir.thorindustries.com/.

About THOR Industries, Inc.

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including with respect to expected cash interest savings, our backlog, revenue visibility and the long-term outlook for the RV industry and our Company. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future and anticipated developments and their effects upon THOR, and inherently involve uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. We cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. Factors which could cause materially different results include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the risk factors, forward-looking statements and otherwise in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2021 and in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any change in our expectations after the date hereof or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

