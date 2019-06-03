THOR Industries Announces New Management Positions And Promotions

ELKHART, Ind., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the world's largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, announced the creation of new senior management positions within its North American operations. The moves are an essential step of Thor's overarching strategy focused on strengthening dealer partner support, refining product innovation and quality, and improving operating margins throughout the family of Thor brands.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Martin, announced today that two of Thor's most experienced company leaders, Matt Zimmerman of Keystone RV Company and Chris Hermon of Heartland RV Company will assume the roles of RV Group Managers. Each will oversee multiple Thor subsidiaries. The change will provide incremental support to subsidiary leadership, improving focus and helping achieve key goals on an accelerated basis.

"Matt and Chris are two of our top leaders. Their experience and leadership make them ideally suited for these newly created roles," Martin explained. "In their new positions, Matt and Chris will focus on assisting our US-based operating companies in their realization of key strategic initiatives, all of which are designed to improve our offerings to our dealers and retail customers, increase engagement with our employees and improve our operating margins."

Effective today, the RV Group Managers are responsible for overseeing the following Thor subsidiaries:

Matt Zimmerman : Airstream, Keystone RV Group (inclusive of Keystone RV, Dutchmen RV and Cross Roads RV) and Thor Motor Coach

: Airstream, Keystone RV Group (inclusive of Keystone RV, Dutchmen RV and Cross Roads RV) and Thor Motor Coach Chris Hermon: Jayco Inc. (inclusive of Jayco, Entegra Coach, Starcraft RV and Highland Ridge RV), Heartland RV (inclusive of Heartland, Cruiser RV, DRV and Bison Coach) and K-Z RV

"As we've grown, it's essential that we continue to evolve as a Company. This step is a strong statement of our focus on our quest to continually improve what we are doing and how we are doing it. The move will enable Thor to better serve our employees, customers, end consumers, and shareholders," stated Martin. "We look forward to the leadership Matt and Chris will provide to our North American operations."

With the transition of Zimmerman and Hermon, several subsidiary leadership changes will occur. The following moves are effective June 3rd:

Jeff Runels , current President of Keystone RV, has been promoted to President & CEO of the Keystone RV Company

, current President of Keystone RV, has been promoted to President & CEO of the Keystone RV Company Ryan Juday , current President of CrossRoads RV, has been promoted to President & CEO of Heartland RV Company

, current President of CrossRoads RV, has been promoted to President & CEO of Heartland RV Company Darin Elswick , current General Manager at CrossRoads RV, has been promoted to President of CrossRoads RV

"Over the years, extraordinary product evolution and a continuous focus on improvement have been paramount to our success," stated Peter B. Orthwein, Executive Chairman of the Board. "The incredible depth of talent we continue to foster and elevate is a testament to our commitment to the future."

