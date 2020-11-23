THOR Industries Announces Virtual Format For Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) (the "Company"), today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company has changed the location and format of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to a virtual-only format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (CST) in a virtual meeting format only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/THO2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on October 19, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate, shareholders will need the 16-digit control number included in the proxy materials previously delivered to shareholders.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting (the "Notice") is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding shareholder participation at the Annual Meeting is provided in the Notice.

About THOR Industries, Inc.

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com .

