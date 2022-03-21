Thoracic Catheters Market Size to Grow by USD 154.02 mn | Technavio

Mar 21, 2022, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thoracic catheters market size is expected to increase by USD 154.02 mn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of pneumothorax and pleural effusion diseases is driving the thoracic catheters market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals to perform the catheter insertion procedure may impede the market growth.
Company Profiles
The thoracic catheters market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Argon Medical Devices Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cook Group Inc., Diversatek Inc., GBUK Group Ltd, Getinge AB, intra special catheters GmbH, LivaNova Plc, Medela AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., Redax Spa, Rocket Medical Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Teleflex Inc., ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., and Cardinal Health Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers thoracic catheters such as silicone SKATER catheter.
- Bicakcilar Medical Devices - The company offers thoracic catheters such as thoracentesis devices.
- Diversatek Inc. - The company offers thoracic catheters such as Argyle.
- GBUK Group Ltd - The company offers thoracic catheters such as Wayne Pneumothorax Catheter Set - Trocar.
- LivaNova Plc - The company offers thoracic catheters such as Atrium PVC thoracic catheters.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the thoracic catheters market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market is classified into pleural effusion, pneumothorax, and others. The pleural effusion segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Pleural effusion is a medical condition wherein excess fluid builds up between the parietal and visceral pleural surfaces of the pleura outside the lungs. It can be caused due to cancer, pulmonary embolism, viral infection, pneumonia, or heart failure. The symptoms include chest pain, dry cough, fever, difficulty in breathing, persistent hiccups, and shortness of breath.
- By product, the market is classified into accessories and catheters. Accessories include catheter valves, stabilization devices, fixing clamps, adapters, and tubing connectors. These accessories are largely commoditized high-volume products and require constant replacement. Catheters are thin tubes made up of medical-grade materials such as silicone rubber, nylon, polyurethane, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), latex, and thermoplastic elastomers. Thoracic catheters are inserted into the thoracic cavity to remove air and fluid from the pleural and pericardial spaces.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.
|
Thoracic Catheters Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 154.02 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Argon Medical Devices Inc., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cook Group Inc., Diversatek Inc., GBUK Group Ltd, Getinge AB, intra special catheters GmbH, LivaNova Plc, Medela AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., Redax Spa, Rocket Medical Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Teleflex Inc., ANGIPLAST Pvt. Ltd., and Cardinal Health Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Pleural effusion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Pleural effusion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Pleural effusion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Pleural effusion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Pleural effusion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Pneumothorax - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Pneumothorax - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Pneumothorax - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Pneumothorax - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Pneumothorax - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Argon Medical Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Cook Group Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Cook Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Getinge AB
- Exhibit 120: Getinge AB - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Getinge AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Getinge AB - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Getinge AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Getinge AB - Segment focus
- 11.8 LivaNova Plc
- Exhibit 125: LivaNova Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 126: LivaNova Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus
- 11.9 Medela AG
- Exhibit 129: Medela AG - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Medela AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Medela AG - Key offerings
- 11.10 Redax Spa
- Exhibit 132: Redax Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Redax Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Redax Spa - Key offerings
- 11.11 Smiths Group Plc
- Exhibit 135: Smiths Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Smiths Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.12 Teleflex Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Teleflex Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Teleflex Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 150: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations
