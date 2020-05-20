Thornburg Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA FE, N.M., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $38 billion in assets1, today announced that John V. Hackett, CFA, has joined Thornburg as chief marketing officer. Mr. Hackett will oversee the development and execution of Thornburg's global marketing strategies, including brand, content, channel and digital marketing. He reports to President and CEO Jason Brady and joins the executive management team.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to Thornburg as he brings a unique mix of global marketing, investor and distribution experience," said Mr. Brady. "Throughout his career, he has consistently been a driver of growth with a deep asset management expertise and a passion for evolving brands, investment solutions and digital strategy. We expect John to have an immediate and sustained impact, enhancing our global marketing and growth initiatives."

"Thornburg has a commitment to investment excellence and creating value for its global and diverse set of clients and I'm excited to join the team," said Mr. Hackett. "A proven investment foundation with leading global equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies makes for a tremendous growth platform from which to offer compelling investment solutions to financial advisors and institutional investors globally."

Mr. Hackett succeeds Leigh Moiola, who is retiring after 28 years with Thornburg and has served as chief marketing officer since 2018.

"Over the years, Leigh has made numerous contributions to Thornburg. She has inspired and energized colleagues and members of the Santa Fe community. We thank Leigh for her leadership and wish her well as she embarks on her next adventure," Mr. Brady added.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Hackett has held leadership roles in marketing, along with product and business development, at global asset management firms. Most recently, he was the global head of product marketing at Northern Trust Asset Management in Chicago. Before joining Northern Trust, he was a principal and head of marketing and business development at The Townsend Group, an Aon Company, and a senior vice president, head of marketing and product management at Calamos Investments. Mr. Hackett has also held senior marketing product management roles at Nuveen Investments. Prior to joining the financial services industry, he spent over a decade in the technology and consulting sectors.

Mr. Hackett earned an MBA in finance and policy studies from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BS in mathematics and a BS in industrial management from Purdue University. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of CFA Institute.

About Thornburg

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $38 billion2 as of April 30, 2020 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction, and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest, and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

1 Includes $36.3 billion in assets under management and $1.2 billion in assets under advisement as of April 30, 2020

