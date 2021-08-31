Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund Celebrates Anniversary with Top Percentile Morningstar Ranking in World Large-Stock Category over 15 Years

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $49 billion in assets[1] , today announced the 15-year anniversary of the $1.1 billion Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund ("Fund") (Ticker: THOIX). The Fund carries a top percentile ranking in the Morningstar World Large-Stock Blend category, among 81 funds, for the fifteen-year period ending July 31, 2021, based on total returns without sales charge.

Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund

"Our research process identifies quality businesses at attractive prices around the world," said Brian McMahon, Chief Investment Strategist and Co-Portfolio Manager. "We seek to capture the advantages of global diversification within a focused portfolio of compelling ideas. Built on our core investment principles of flexibility, focus and value, the Fund gives us a durable framework for value-added investing."

The Fund, which launched on July 28, 2006, has been co-managed since inception by Mr. McMahon. Miguel Oleaga, who joined Thornburg in 2014, was promoted to portfolio manager on the Fund in 2020. Together and with support from the entire Thornburg investment team, Mr. McMahon and Mr. Oleaga oversee the flexible and focused equity portfolio that leverages Thornburg's renowned capacity as a global manager. Portfolio holdings are selected on a bottom-up basis through a disciplined, value-based framework, ensuring a balanced approach to portfolio construction and risk management. In addition to the mutual fund, the global opportunities solution is available to certain investors as a UCITS fund and a separately managed account.

The Fund is benchmarked against the MSCI All Country (AC) World Index Net Total Return USD. Since inception and through July 31, 2021, the Fund's I share class (THOIX) has outperformed the benchmark by 3.21% on an annualized basis.

"This is a significant milestone for Thornburg," said Thornburg President and CEO Jason Brady. "Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund's 15-year track record of outperformance is a testament to our long-term investment philosophy[2] . With Brian and Miguel at the helm and with support from our entire investment team, the Fund has proven time and again that the flexibility to look anywhere in the world for value can provide long-term positive returns to our shareholders."

For more information about the Fund, please visit https://www.thornburg.com/products-performance/mutual-funds/equity-funds/fgo/performance/. To learn more about Thornburg's investment strategies, please visit https://www.thornburg.com/products-performance/mutual-funds/.

About Thornburg

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income and equity investing, the firm oversees $49 billion[1] as of July 31, 2021 across mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Investments in the Fund are not FDIC insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity.

Class I shares may not be available to all investors. Minimum investments for the I share class may be higher than those for other classes.

Based on total returns before sales charges, Morningstar ranked the fund (I shares) in the top 38% over three years, 38% over five years, and 18% over 10 years, among 282, 248, and 144 World Large-Stock Blend funds, respectively, as of 7/31/21. © 2021 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Thornburg mutual funds are distributed by Thornburg Securities Corporation.



[1] Includes $46.8 billion in assets under management and $1.9 billion in assets under advisement as of July 31, 2021

[2] The Fund may not have outperformed in every reporting period.

