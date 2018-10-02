Thornton Law Firm Appointed Lead Counsel in Securities Class Action Against Flex Ltd.

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm has been appointed co-Lead Counsel in a federal securities class action pending against the giant electronics manufacturing company Flex, Ltd. and two of its most senior executives. The case is Kipling v. Flex Ltd., et al., No. 5:18-cv-02706 (N.D. Cal.). Together with its co-Lead Counsel, the law firm of Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., Thornton Law Firm will aggressively seek to recover investment losses suffered by Flex Ltd. investors who were defrauded when Flex and its senior executives made a number of material misstatements and omissions concerning the Company's internal controls over financial reporting. The Bristol County Retirement System has been appointed Lead Plaintiff, and it looks forward to directing this litigation on behalf of the putative class of Flex shareholder it represents.

The Thornton Law Firm team litigating this class action is led by senior attorney Guillaume Buell, who co-chairs the Firm's securities litigation practice and has an established track record of obtaining favorable results in securities class action. In recent years, among other cases, Mr. Buell has played key roles in obtaining favorable recoveries on behalf of investors of CVS Caremark ($49 million recovery), Nu Skin Enterprises ($47 million recovery), and Genworth Financial ($20 million recovery). In remarks after the Court's appointment of Bristol County as Lead Plaintiff and Thornton Law Firm as co-Lead Counsel, Buell stated: "We look forward to working tirelessly on behalf of Bristol County Retirement System and the putative class of Flex shareholders. Shareholders deserve honesty and transparency from the public companies they invest in. Our team is ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work for Flex's shareholders."

Thornton Law Firm, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is the preeminent plaintiffs' law firm in New England. For over four decades, it has tirelessly fought on behalf of injured consumers and shareholders. Its securities litigation team has a proven track record of success in securities litigation. Anyone with questions regarding this litigation, or any other securities or consumer litigation matter, is encouraged to contact Guillaume Buell, co-chair of the Firm's class action practice, at (617) 531-3933 and gbuell@tenlaw.com.

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm, LLP