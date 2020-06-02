Thought Industries Announces Bridge Internship Program for Summer 2020

BOSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced today its 2020 Summer Internship Program, Bridge. The program offers college students and recent graduates the opportunity to gain first-hand experience during a unique time in the company's history. A recent survey found that as many as 75 percent of college students had their internships or post-graduation jobs moved remote, delayed or canceled entirely in the wake of COVID-19. Thought Industries' executive team founded the internship program with one key goal: to create a launchpad that could bridge exceptional talent with unique opportunities that expand interns' knowledge and broaden their experiences.

"My first internship is an experience I'll never forget- it was such a thrill to be part of an organization: building the trust of my managers by working hard, taking initiative and sharing ideas, and pushing for more responsibility," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "Bridge is an opportunity for us to repay the experience we've gained by creating an internship program that features a meaningful, safe environment designed not only to share our knowledge but to learn from each of our interns."

Thought Industries' inaugural intern class was selected from an applicant pool of over 400 candidates. Ultimately, five students were selected to work within the customer experience, finance, marketing and business development teams. While a few attend universities nearby in Massachusetts, there are also new intern team members from schools as far away as California and South Carolina. Currently, like the rest of the office, the interns will be working remotely.

This is the first year Thought Industries is launching the 12-week internship program. The executive team hopes the program will be the bridge to the future for each intern by giving them the tools to successfully enter the workforce after graduation, and perhaps come back to Thought Industries to continue their journey.

"Bridge is a critical pillar within our ecosystem, bridging the technical and business worlds through teamwork and collaboration," said Robin Wadsworth, president, Thought Industries. "Being a mentor, providing guidance and exposing our interns to the broad world of technology and business is a tremendous responsibility, and we take that seriously. Being an intern at Thought Industries is more than just a summer job: it's your bridge to the future."

Learn more about the Bridge internship program by visiting www.thoughtindustries.com/bridge-internship-program .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

